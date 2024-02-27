Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gulf Island Sells Excess Property in Houma

© Cavan / Adobe Stock
© Cavan / Adobe Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, a steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, announced on Tuesday it has completed the sale of excess property that was part of the company’s facilities located in Houma, La.

Gulf Island said the sale to an undisclosed buyer generated net cash proceeds of approximately $8.5 million.

“A key aspect of our strategic transformation has been to improve our resource and facility utilization and the sale of this property at our Houma facility is consistent with this objective,” said Richard Heo, Gulf Island’s president and CEO. “The sale of this underutilized property has no impact on our existing fabrication operations and in no way limits our ability to pursue future growth opportunities, including a large fabrication project. We think this is an attractive transaction for shareholders, as it monetizes an unnecessary asset and provides us additional financial flexibility as we continue to pursue our strategic growth initiatives.”

Shipbuilding Offshore Engineering Industry News Activity Construction

Related Offshore News

Rendering for NYK's first Japan-built offshroe wind CTV (Credit: NYK)

NYK Places Order for its First Japan-built Offshore Wind...

Seatrium to Start Work on Third 2GW HVDC Station for Dutch...

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

OPEC+ to Consider Extending Voluntary Oil Output Cuts

OPEC+ to Consider Extending Vo

Pemex Swings to Profit, But Provider Debt Hits Record

Pemex Swings to Profit, But Pr

Gulf Island Sells Excess Property in Houma

Gulf Island Sells Excess Prope

Brand New FPSO for Mero Oil and Gas Field Heads to Brazil

Brand New FPSO for Mero Oil an

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine