Sapura Energy Boosts Decommissioning Offer for Southeast Asia

Malaysia-based offshore services firm Sapura Energy has teamed up with AF Offshore Decom to launch Kitar Solutions, in a strategic move to address the growing market need for integrated decommissioning services in Southeast Asia.

Kitar Solutions is the outcome of Sapura Energy’s strategic partnership with AF Offshore Decom, a well-established Norwegian company specializing in customized decommissioning solutions in the North Sea.

Combined with Sapura Energy’s heavy lift assets and fabrication yard in Lumut, Kitar Solutions aims to simplify the decommissioning process through integrated Engineering, Preparations, Removal, and Disposal (EPRD) services.

The inception of Kitar Solutions marks a significant step in the expansion of the Sapura Energy’s Engineering and Construction (E&C) business segment decommissioning portfolio, reflecting the company’s aim to contribute towards a circular economy within the region.

Through Kitar Solutions, Sapura Energy and AF Offshore Decom have plans to improve existing facilities at Sapura Energy’s fabrication yard in Lumut, aligned with its aim to meet the highest environmental standards in waste management and recycling.

"Sapura Energy is committed to embrace the low-carbon energy future through collaborations and shared technical expertise with key stakeholders; playing our part towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future,” said Mohd Anuar Taib, Sapura Energy Group Chief Executive Officer.

AF Offshore Decom brings 20 years of decommissioning execution experience to the partnership, along with its client base, and furthermore owns and operates the Vats decommissioning facility in Norway.

“With Kitar Solutions, we are positioned to provide exceptional decommissioning services across the APAC region, ensuring adherence to the European Union's rigorous environmental and social governance standards. Our partnership can make a significant contribution towards a sustainable, green transition,” added Lars Myhre Hjelmeset, AF Offshore Decom Chairman.