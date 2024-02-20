UK Logistics Firm Gets BP’s Job Across 16 Sites Offshore Trinidad

Material management and logistics provider ASCO has secured a five-year contract with BP Trinidad and Tobago to provide its services across 16 offshore locations in Trinidad.

Under the contract, which came into effect at the start of 2024, ASCO will provide supply base and pipeyard management services for the operator across all 16 offshore locations in Trinidad.

BP has operated in Trinidad and Tobago since 1961, and is the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for more than half of the nation’s gas production.

The award cements ASCO's presence in the region, with its in-country headcount set to grow by 30%.

The company is also making a significant investment in equipment and infrastructure to deliver this work to the highest international standards.

“Securing this contract, from the largest operator in the region is a huge achievement for the team and will be a strong foundation to further expand ASCO’s presence in the Caribbean region,” said Deborah Benjamin, Managing Director of ASCO for Trinidad & Tobago.

"Trinidad and Tobago has been a key part of our global business for over 20 years and we are delighted to have secured a long-term, sustainable future for our employees, contractors and supply chain partners.

“We also have a long legacy of supporting BP across the world and look forward to delivering the highest standards of service, in Trinidad for the foreseeable future. Securing the contract was a team effort, across both our local and Group personnel and I thank them for their outstanding contribution,” said Mike Pettigrew, ASCO’s CEO.