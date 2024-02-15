Prysmian Signs $5B Contracts with Amprion for Germany’s Offshore Wind

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian Group has secured three contracts with German transmission system operator Amprion worth around $5 billion, for two offshore grid connection systems - BalWin1 and BalWin2 - and the underground cable project DC34.

The contracts follow the selection of Prysmian as preferred bidder in August 2023.

The package deal is the largest in value and in km of cable ever awarded to Prysmian, the company said.

It includes in aggregate approximately 4,400 km of ±525 kV HVDC cables and DMR (Dedicated Metallic Return) cables, of which around 3,400 km are land cables and 1,000 km are submarine cables.

“The three contracts with Amprion are an important milestone for Prysmian as they underline once again the trusting cooperation between the two companies. We are glad to actively contribute as a reliable partner to the energy transition,” said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Prysmian Transmission Division.

“We have secured the necessary cable resources for three important energy transition projects. Contracts like the ones with Prysmian are essential in order to achieve our offshore expansion targets. For us, this is a major step towards project success,” added Hendrik Neumann, CTO of Amprion.

The three projects are part of Germany’s overall plan to install 70 GW of offshore wind energy by 2045 and will support the transmission of the energy generated in the North Sea to consumers in the Western and Southern regions of the country.

BalWin1 and BalWin2 each will transmit up to 2 GW of offshore wind energy, produced in areas 9 and 10 of the German North Sea, to the grid connection points, thus supporting the energy transition in the industrial heart of Germany.

In addition, DC34 - as part of the Rhein-Main-Link - will connect the substation in Lower Saxony to a second substation in the federal state of Hesse to transmit up to 2 GW of wind energy to consumers in the Rhine-Main metropolitan area.