TWMA Secures $62.5 Million Sustainability Linked Bond

TWMA Chief Executive Officer, Halle Aslaksen (Photo: TWMA)
TWMA Chief Executive Officer, Halle Aslaksen (Photo: TWMA)

Drilling waste management company TWMA on Tuesday announced it has closed on a $62.5million Sustainability Linked Bond on the Nordic ABM in Oslo.

Qualifying for a Sustainability Linked Bond required third party recognition that TWMA’s sustainability framework is aligned with the principles issued by the International Capital Market Association. This included validation of a science based target for CO2 in line with the 1.5-degree scenario.

TWMA CEO, Halle Aslaksen, said, “The successful closing of the Sustainability Linked Bond supports our investment into major projects in the Middle East and on the Norwegian and British Continental Shelf. This is particularly important as demand for our wellsite RotoMill waste processing technology continues to increase.

“Our customers understand the cost saving, safety, and environmental benefits that our RotoMill technology delivers to their drilling projects, and this bond issuance further demonstrates our commitment to improving sustainability across all parts of our business.”

