OEG Renewables Launches Wind Turbine Blade Maintenance Division

OEG Renewables (OEGR), an OEG Energy Group business, has through its Specialist Marine Consultants (SMC) subsidiary added a new division dedicated to blade maintenance and repair services in the wind turbine market, which will operate under the name SMC Blades Limited.

The new division will be headed up by a management team with over 25 years’ experience in the market, with Richard Hughes as Operations Director, and Bryn Roberts as Technical Director.

Headquartered in Chester, England, it will focus on the provision of blade maintenance and repair services to the wind turbine market both on- and offshore.

With further growth in wind capacity expected in the coming years, there will be an increasing need for turbine blade maintenance to ensure optimum operational effectiveness of wind assets, according to the company.

The launch of the new division marks expanded service offering, with SMC now providing specialist blade maintenance and repair services on- and offshore, while leveraging being part of the wider OEG group to support growth into new markets, in addition to exploring opportunities to offer integrated solutions.

“This new service further expands the range of specialist services and the value proposition that OEG Renewables and SMC can offer to our clients globally. As the global wind market continues to expand, underpinned by strong market drivers, this positions our business as a leader in ensuring the future operational effectiveness of wind assets,” said Dean Coates, SMC Managing Director.

“We look forward to firmly establishing SMC Blades as a market leader, offering our customers a best-in-class service through a combination of business excellence and innovation. We have some exciting developments in the pipeline and announcements to make in the coming weeks,” added Richard Hughes, SMC Blades Operations Director.