DOF Group Secures Over $20M for Asia Pacific Projects

(Credit: DOF Group)
Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a new contract and a contract extension for two of its vessels that will be employed in the Asia Pacific region.

The latest contract secured for the region is related to Skandi Hercules vessel that will see it fully utilized off the Australian coast into the third quarter of 2024.

The contracted scope includes project management and engineering, logistics support and execution of various inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) activities.

The Skandi Hercules is a multi-purpose vessel with both construction support vessel features based on a modern Anchor Handling Tug Suppy (AHTS) vessel design. Built in 2010, the vessels is 109.5 meters long and capable of accommodation 90 people.

In addition, a contract extension has been secured for Skandi Singapore with the vessel fully committed through third quarter 2024, with further options available into the first quarter of 2025.

The Skandi Singapore is a 107.1-meter-long dive support vessel designed for safe and efficient offshore operations. It was built in 2011, and can accommodate 100 people.

The combined value is in excess of $20 million for the firm part, according to DOF Group.

