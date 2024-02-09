Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

JERA Finds Indonesian Partner for LNG Value Chain Development

© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Japan’s largest power generation company JERA has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on LNG value chain development in Indonesia with PT PLN Energi Primer Indonesia (PLN EPI), a subsidiary of PT PLN Persero.

Collaboration to establish a value chain for LNG, which plays an important role as an energy transition fuel, is expected to help Indonesia achieve both a stable supply of electricity and energy transition, as well as to contribute to achieving net zero emissions by 2060.

PLN EPI is a fuel procurement and transportation operator for PLN, Indonesia's largest power company.

The MoU provides for collaboration in LNG procurement, optimization and the development and operation of LNG receiving terminals in anticipation of growing demand for LNG in Indonesia.

By utilizing JERA’s LNG expertise, JERA and PLN EPI will establish an LNG value chain for the power segment in Indonesia and will also study the possibility of converting to a hydrogen and ammonia value chain.

Indonesia is expected to see continued increases in its demand for electricity due to its robust economic growth.

On the other hand, the country is highly dependent on coal-fired power generation, and there is concern about the increase in greenhouse gas emissions that will accompany the increase in electricity demand and accordingly importance of LNG as an energy transition fuel is increasing.

Energy LNG Activity Production Asia

Related Offshore News

BW Opal FPSO (Credit: BW Offshore)

BW Opal FPSO Starts Taking Final Shape Ahead of Barossa...
Illustration (Credit: NYK)

NYK and JERA Agree Long-Term Charter for New LNG Carrier

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

BW Opal FPSO Starts Taking Final Shape Ahead of Barossa Assignment

BW Opal FPSO Starts Taking Fin

Minesto Generates First Power with 1.2MW Tidal Energy Kite

Minesto Generates First Power

China Puts First ‘Home-Made’ Subsea Xmas Tree Into Operation

China Puts First ‘Home-Made’ S

Trident Terminates Island Innovator Rig Contract Offshore Equatorial Guinea

Trident Terminates Island Inno

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine