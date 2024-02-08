Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Extends Charter for Eidesvik’s LNG-Powered Platform Supply Vessel

Viking Lady PSV (Credit: Aker BP)
Viking Lady PSV (Credit: Aker BP)

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has declared an option to extend the contract for Eidesvik Offshore’s supply vessel Viking Lady.

The contract extension runs from February 2025 in direct continuation of the current contract, extending the firm period to February 2026.

The 2009-built vessel is 92.2 meters long and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), one of the cleanest-burning non-electric marine fuels which reduces GHG emissions from the ship.

“We are very happy to continue our collaboration with Aker BP, once again our solid operational performance leads to contract prolongment,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore.

Vessels Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

AHTS vessel Skandi Iceman (Credit: DOF Group)

Equinor Books DOF’s AHTS Vessel for Norwegian Ops
North Star's new SOV (Credit: North Star)

North Star to Deliver Hybrid-Electric SOV for German...

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Consortium Forms to Deliver Wave-Powered Microgrid in Thailand

Consortium Forms to Deliver Wa

EthosEnergy Scoops Harbour Energy Deal for Production Assets in North Sea

EthosEnergy Scoops Harbour Ene

Minesto Reels In $260K Government Grant for Tidal Energy Moorings

Minesto Reels In $260K Governm

Tower Resources Gets Exploration License Extension in Cameroon

Tower Resources Gets Explorati

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine