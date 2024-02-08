Aker BP Extends Charter for Eidesvik’s LNG-Powered Platform Supply Vessel

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has declared an option to extend the contract for Eidesvik Offshore’s supply vessel Viking Lady.

The contract extension runs from February 2025 in direct continuation of the current contract, extending the firm period to February 2026.

The 2009-built vessel is 92.2 meters long and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), one of the cleanest-burning non-electric marine fuels which reduces GHG emissions from the ship.

“We are very happy to continue our collaboration with Aker BP, once again our solid operational performance leads to contract prolongment,” said Gitte Gard Talmo, CEO & President of Eidesvik Offshore.