Shelf Drilling’s CEO Steps Down

David Mullen (Credit: Shelf Drilling)
Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has approved a management transition plan that will see the current CEO David Mullen step down from the role, with Greg O’Brien taking his position from August 2024.

Shelf Drilling has launched a search process to identify a suitable candidate to replace Greg O’Brien as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (EVP & CFO) role, which he currently holds.

As he steps down as CEO, David Mullen will assume the position of Executive Chairman of the company. Concurrently, Ernie Danner will resign as Chairman of the Board and will then serve as Lead Independent Director of Shelf Drilling.

“In my role as Executive Chairman, I look forward to collaborating with him and the Board to continue driving Shelf Drilling’s success, capitalizing on the improving market, and further enhancing value for our investors,” said David Mullen.

“The proven track record and continuity of the Shelf Drilling management team is truly unique in our industry, and I look forward to leading this great team. Moving forward, we will remain focused on improving our already best-in-class operating platform and further strengthening our relationships with employees, customers, investors, and all other stakeholders,” added Greg O’Brien.

