Edda Wind Names Øverlie CFO

Hovland Øverlie (Photo: Edda Wind)
Norwegian offshore wind vessel owner Edda Wind announced it has appointed Hermann Hovland Øverlie as its new chief financial officer (CFO) following the resignation of Tom Johan Austrheim. Øverlie will join Edda Wind March 1, 2024.

Øverlie is currently senior vice president of business development at Flex LNG and was previoulsy CFO at Amar Group. Øverlie has also extensive experience from financial/liquidity planning, risk management and financial analysis from Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers and DnB. He holds a master’s degree in financial economics from BI Norwegian School of Management. 

“I am very pleased to announce the recruitment of Herman Hovland Øverlie as new CFO in Edda Wind,” said Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind. “I am certain he will be a valuable contributor to the future development of our business.”

