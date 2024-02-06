Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Fugro Gets Dutch Offshore Wind Zone Survey Job

(Credit: Fugro)
(Credit: Fugro)

Dutch company Fugro has secured the geophysical survey contract for the development of the Doordewind offshore wind farm zone in the Netherlands.

The Doordewind project, led by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), is part of the Dutch Government’s Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap 2030, which aims to accelerate the development of offshore wind in the Netherlands.

The survey work is scheduled to start in April 2024 and will be conducted with Fugro’s geophysical vessel Fugro Pioneer.

Onboard are customized digital streamers and processing technology that enable 2D ultra-ultra-high resolution (UUHR) surveys.

Using proprietary software and decimeter accuracy positioning systems, this advanced data acquisition method enables detailed ground modelling and interpretation of near surface geology to inform future geotechnical investigations and the design of offshore wind farms.

The data will also be used for planning geotechnical investigations and design of the offshore wind farm and installations, according to Fugro.

“One of Fugro’s key aims is to help governments worldwide with the energy transition. So, we’re extremely proud to be part of this prestigious offshore wind project and supporting the Dutch government in realizing its ambitions,” said Sven Plasman, Fugro’s Project Director and Government Relationship Manager.

The Doordewind wind farm zone is located approximately 77 kilometers off the north coast of the Netherlands and will be the first wind farm to connect to the Eemshaven.

The total wind farm area is approximately 580 km2 and is planned to contain a total capacity of 4 GW divided over two sites of 2 GW each.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Seismic Survey Offshore Survey

Related Offshore News

Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm (Credit: Eneco / MatZwart)

Google Signs PPAs for 478MW of Offshore Wind Power
(Credit: Morek Engineering)

First Low-Carbon Floating Wind Installation Vessel Gets UK...

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

DNV Confirms Energy Efficiency Gains for LNG Carries with DFE+ Propulsion

DNV Confirms Energy Efficiency

QatarEnergy and Petronet Sign 20-Year LNG Supply Deal for India

QatarEnergy and Petronet Sign

Vår Energi Hires AGR for Well Control Work Offshore Norway

Vår Energi Hires AGR for Well

Fugro Gets Dutch Offshore Wind Zone Survey Job

Fugro Gets Dutch Offshore Wind

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine