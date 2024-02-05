Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Venezuela to Get Almost Half of Dragon Gas Project's Income

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Britain's Shell and Trinidad's National Gas Company (NGC) will pay Venezuela no less than 45% of gross revenues from the Dragon gas production project off Venezuela's coast, according to license terms published on Saturday.

In December, Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago signed a 30-year license granting Shell and state-owned NGC rights to produce natural gas at the Dragon field and export it. According to Trinidadian authorities, the project could reach its first production in the next two years.

The agreement came after the U.S. granted an authorization for the project in January last year, following years of attempts to reach an exploitation agreement.

"In no case may the Venezuelan State's income from the project be less than 45% of the gross income of the licensees," according to Venezuela's official gazette published on Saturday.

Some 70% of the gas produced will be exported to Trinidad and Tobago for liquefaction at the Atlantic Plant and the remaining 30% will be destined to the petrochemical sector, according to the terms of the license.

Dragon and a nearby gas project called Manatee, located in Trinidadian waters, are expected to contribute up to 1 trillion cubic feet of gas in its first phase.

Trinidad and Tobago has been trying to gain access to its neighbor's vast gas reserves as its own production declines. For its part, Venezuela is seeking a new source of revenue through gas exports.


(Reuters - Reporting by Deisy BuitragoWriting by Mayela ArmasEditing by Drazen Jorgic and David Gregorio)

Industry News Activity Production South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

West Vela drillship (Credit: Seadrill)

Seadrill Secures $97.5M in New Drillship Contracts
FPSO Sepetiba (Credit: SBM Offshore)

Petrobras Boosts 2023 Oil and Gas Production for 3.7%

Insight

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Has Investors Worried

Orsted's Strategic Shake-up Ha

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

PTTEP Furthers CCS Efforts in Thailand

PTTEP Furthers CCS Efforts in

Developers Submit Scoping Report for 1GW Scotwind Floating Wind Farm

Developers Submit Scoping Repo

Serica Energy Plans Four-Well Drilling Campaign in North Sea

Serica Energy Plans Four-Well

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine