DOF Vessel to Report for Duty Offshore Australia

PSV Skandi Kvitsøy (Credit: DOF Group)
Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured ‘substantial contract’ with an international oil company for the platform supply vessel (PSV) Skandi Kvitsøy.

The vessel will work in Australian waters and further strengthen DOF’s presence in Australia.

DOF Group defines a ‘substantial contract’ as the one with value between $23 million and $48 million (NOK 250 million to NOK 500 million).

The contract is set to start in the first quarter of 2024, with two-year firm and two years options, according to DOF.

Skandi Kvitsøy is part of a range of highly efficient PSV designs incorporating the new STX bow.

The 2012-built vessel is 87.9 meters long with the breadth of 19 meters. The vessel is capable of carrying  4544 tons, and accommodate 26 people.

