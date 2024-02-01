Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Serica Energy’s CEO Steps Down

L to R: Mitch Flegg; David Latin (Credit: Serica Energy)
UK-based oil and gas company Serica Energy has announced that its CEO Mitch Flegg will step down from the position and as a director of the company, as David Latin takes the role of Interim CEO.

David Latin, the current Chairman of the Board, will take on the role of Interim CEO until a long-term successor is appointed, Serica Energy said.

This change is expected to take place after publication of the company’s 2023 full year financial results.

Mitch Flegg will remain as an adviser to Serica until after the Company’s 2024 AGM, expected to be held in June 2024.

Serica Energy will release an operational trading update on February 5, and is hosting an event for sell-side analysts in Edinburgh on February 7 and 8, with David Latin and Mitch Flegg attending together with Martin Copeland, the incoming CFO, and members of the management team who will be providing greater detail on the company’s operations and planned activity program.

The board has started the search for a successor with the appropriate skillset to lead the company through the next phase of its development.

The search for a new CEO will be led by Malcolm Webb, Chairman of the Nominations Committee and SID, supported by external advisers.

