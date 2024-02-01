Huisman to Design and Build Offshore Wind Monopile Gripper for Cadeler

Dutch manufacturer Huisman has signed a contract with Danish offshore wind installation services firm Cadeler for the design and production of monopile gripper for the offshore wind industry.

This marks the seventh gripper ordered at Huisman, reinforcing the company's position in the market for installation tools for the offshore wind industry.

The monopile gripper, having a substantial 13-meter diameter, is engineered for the efficient and controlled installation of monopiles ranging from 80 to 120 meters in length, with a weight of up to 3,000mt.

Notably, this gripper can be entirely stored on deck, facilitating future maintenance procedures and thus operational longevity, according to Huisman.

The contract also includes an option for the integration of a noise mitigation system, designed to minimize the impact of noises on sea life, showcasing Cadeler and Huisman's commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

Production of the monopile gripper will take place at Huisman’s production facility in China

"This new contract with Huisman solidifies our strategic commitment and collaboration in pushing the boundaries of what's possible as we prepare for the future of offshore wind farm construction,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

"We are very thankful that Cadeler has ordered this gripper, next to the thirteen main cranes and auxiliary cranes already on order, which again affirms the strong relationship and trust between the two companies. A long-term partnership like this one enables us to remain at the forefront of delivering step-changing solutions that contribute to the advancement of sustainable energy projects worldwide,” added David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.

The gripper, a first for Cadeler, will come to play a key role in delivering on the Hornsea 3 Foundation project. Huisman also successfully delivered two Motion Compensated Monopile Grippers for DEME's Orion and Boskalis' Bokalift 2.

Currently, Huisman is in the process of building one for Heerema's Thialf.