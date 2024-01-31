K2 Management Gets South Korea Offshore Wind Job

Danish company K2 Management (K2M) has been selected by Pacifico Energy Korea as Owner’s Engineer for first phase of Pacifico Energy Korea’s 3.2 GW offshore wind farm complex.

K2M will provide pre-construction analysis and technical support on the first phase of the project, dubbed the MyeongRyang Offshore Wind, which involves the construction of a fixed floating offshore wind farm with 420 MW capacity, set to start in 2028.

The company’s role as Owner’s Engineer for the MyeongRyang Offshore Wind project encompasses support in overall project management.

This includes conducting wind analysis, metocean studies, conceptual designs, and preparing and selecting contractors for site investigation.

K2M will continue to offer technical support throughout the site investigation process, as well as assistance in obtaining permits. With work having started in December 2023, K2M is expected to be actively involved until 2025.

The MyeongRyang Offshore Wind project is the initial phase of a larger 3.2 GW offshore wind complex off the coast of Jindo-gun, Jeollanam-do in South Korea.

“The MyeongRyang Offshore Wind project is a significant development that demonstrates the vast potential of offshore wind power in South Korea.

“This marks our inaugural venture into offshore wind in the country, and one of the largest offshore wind projects in Korea, and we’re excited to initiate the first phase of this project. Drawing upon K2M’s expertise and extensive experience in global offshore wind projects, we are confident in ensuring its success,” said Seoung-Ho Choe, Representative Director/CEO of Pacifico Energy Korea.