Østensjø Rederi Sells Multipurpose Vessel Edda Fjord

Edda Fjord (Photo: Østensjø Rederi)
Edda Fjord (Photo: Østensjø Rederi)

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Østensjø Rederi announced it has sold the multipurpose vessel Edda Fjord to an undisclosed buyer.

The vessel was delivered to its new owners in Haugesund, Norway on January 24, 2024 and is now en route to embark on new projects in Brazil.

Edda Fjord, built in 2002 by Flekkefjord Slipp og Maskinfabrikk, has operated in a number of different segments through the years and is considered the predecessor to Edda Fides and the Edda Accommodation concept, Østensjø Rederi said.

Kristian Helland Vea, CEO of Østensjø Rederi, said, "Edda Fjord has firmly established itself in the market as a reliable and versatile vessel, a testament to the competence of our dedicated crew and organization. We are confident that the new owners will continue to benefit from the vessel’s versatility and operational stability in the years to come."

