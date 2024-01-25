Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vissim Secures Oil Spill Monitoring Contract with Repsol

© Alexey Achepovsky / Adobe Stock
© Alexey Achepovsky / Adobe Stock

Norwegian technology firm Vissim has been awarded a contract by Repsol Norge to implement an upgraded oil spill detection system at the operator’s Yme field on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

The new and upgraded radar-based oil spill detection solution will be installed on the Inspirer jack-up rig that is installed on the Yme oil field, which is located in the Central North Sea approximately 160 kilometers northeast of the Ekofisk field.

“Repsol has utilized Vissim’s systems for many years. We have first-hand witnessed the company’s dedication to not only comply with rules and regulations, but also push for improved environmental monitoring solutions. This latest contract is proof of the latter,” said Håvard Odden, director of Vissim’s North Sea operations. 

Vissim’s new oil spill detection system uses upgraded image processing technology that enables much higher sensitivity, which allows it to detect even smaller oil spills.

The regulatory requirement for oil spill monitoring and detection is that operators shall possess detection technologies which combined makes them independent of weather conditions. The two-in-one solution from Vissim allows both vessel tracking and oil spill detection through the same radar.

Other operators, including Aker BP and Vår Energi, have also adopted Vissim’s new oil spill monitoring solution.

Technology North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil Spill Response

Related Offshore News

The Unity Platform (Photo supplied by Liebherr)

INEOS FPS Picks Liebherr’s RL 650 Offshore Crane for Unity...
Jan-Fredrik Carlsen, CEO of Optime Subsea (Credit: Optime Subsea)

Optime Subsea Reels In Equinor’s Rosebank Deal

Insight

US Plugs in First Large Offshore Wind Farm as Developers Play Catch-up

US Plugs in First Large Offsho

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Equinor and BP Part Ways on US Offshore Wind Projects

Equinor and BP Part Ways on US

Big Turnout Expected in New York Offshore Wind Power Auction

Big Turnout Expected in New Yo

Californian Port Gets $427M Boost for New Offshore Wind Infrastructure

Californian Port Gets $427M Bo

SEACOR to Convert Four PSVs to Battery Hybrid Power

SEACOR to Convert Four PSVs to

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine