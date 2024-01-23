Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Acteon Bags O&M Contract for 228MW German Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Acteon)
(Credit: Acteon)

UTEC, a geo-services brand in Acteon’s Data and Robotics Division, has secured a three-year contract by Siemens Gamesa for operations and maintenance (O&M) services to the Butendiek offshore wind farm

UTEC will provide subsea balance of plant O&M services for the 228 MW offshore wind farm, located in the North Sea around 32 kilometers from the Island of Sylt in Germany.

Led by UTEC, the work will be supported with services from Acteon brands Clarus, Deepwater and Seatronics.

Under the contract, Acteon will perform annual subsea foundation remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) inspections, array cable and foundation seabed survey, and corrosion protection survey covering the wind turbine generators and the offshore substation (OSS).

UTEC will perform a multibeam echosounder (MBES) seabed survey of the array cables and OSS/WTG scour protection while Deepwater's POLATRAK Drop Cell - DC II equipment will be used for the corrosion protection survey.

Butendiek wind farm, owned by OWP Butendiek, has been fully operational since 2015, and features 80 SWT-3.6-120 wind turbines from Siemens Gamesa, with a rated power of 3.6 MW,

To remind, OWP Butendiek signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Swiss power production and distribution utility BKW in late 2023.

Starting in July 2024, BKW will purchase 18% of its total production at a fixed price - approximately 200 GWh hours per year.

Energy Renewable Energy North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

