Longitude Gets Subsea Engineering Job on Egypt’s Burullus Gas Field

Longitude Engineering, part of Oslo-listed ABL Group, has secured a contract to provide detailed design and engineering services for the subsea development of Phase-X at Egypt’s West Delta Deep Marine concession, part of the Burullus Gas Field in the Mediterranean Sea.

The West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) concession is located approximately 90 kilometers offshore Egypt, on the north-western part of the Nile Delta.

Significant gas volumes have been discovered in numerous fields and reservoirs. These reservoirs have been progressively developed to maintain current and future gas supplies to the Egyptian domestic market and the Egyptian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant.

Burullus Gas Company is continuing the expansion of the WDDM facilities through the current phase of the development known as WDDM Phase-X.

Phase-X includes three subsea wells being brought online to supplement the existing 70 wells currently in production, at water depth ranging between 450-660 meters.

Longitude’s design and engineering services will cover various phases of the project starting with the vessel assurance for cable laying operations, the detailed design of cable routing and crossing, jumpers design and the development of the project’s related safety studies to support the cable and jumper installation.

The company will also provide the verification and development of fabrication and assurance drawings and reports in connection with mud mats and a new jumper design.

Longitude will deliver the services as subcontractor to the awarded EPIC contractor and vessel owner Petroleum Marine Services (PMS).

“We are delighted to collaborate with PMS to provide the detailed design and engineering support for this deepwater project. We believe that the project highlights our ability to quickly develop and manage remote teams ensuring client expectations are met through the lifecycle of the project” said Daniel McGowan, Offshore Project Director at Longitude Engineering.