Lhyfe Finds UK-Ireland Green Hydrogen Partner with Long-Term Offshore Prospect

French company Lhyfe and UK-based Source Galileo have teamed up to develop commercial-scale green hydrogen production units in the UK and Ireland, which could be powered by offshore wind in the future.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the goal of deploying production facilities powered by renewable energy, providing a boost to the net zero goals of both countries.

Under the agreement, Lhyfe and Source Galileo will combine their expertise to generate and supply the environmentally-friendly gas to a variety of customers across industry and transport, helping them decarbonize their operations.

The partnership will see Lhyfe and Source Galileo collaborate to establish commercial-scale green hydrogen production sites in the UK, with plans already underway for multiple units.

The energy firms are also exploring opportunities in Ireland, focusing on identifying consumers and assessing factors such as grid availability, power supply, land accessibility, and planning requirements.

By working together, Lhyfe and Source Galileo believe that their economies of scale can accelerate the roll-out of green hydrogen, meeting the increasing demand from companies aiming to reduce their reliance on natural gas and other fossil fuels.

Initially, the companies will focus on using electricity from onshore renewable sources.

However, in the longer term, they could harness the enormous offshore wind potential in the UK and Ireland, which would help overcome electricity grid constraints, the companies said.

“Both the UK and Ireland have hydrogen strategies. The UK has committed to deploying 50 GW of offshore wind by 2030, and Ireland is expected to develop at least 20 GW of offshore wind by 2040, with an initial target of 2 GW of hydrogen production from offshore wind by 2030.

“Our partnership with Lhyfe provides an onshore and offshore platform and a major step forward from which to assist in delivering government hydrogen targets,” said Kevin Lynch, CEO of Source Galileo.