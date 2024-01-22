Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NYK Line-Damen Co-Op Launches Offshore Wind Training Simulator

(Credit: Damen)
(Credit: Damen)

An advanced full mission bridge simulator tailored for offshore wind operations has been launched in Japan as part of collaboration between NYK Line and Damen.

The simulator, housed at a newly established training center in Akita, is set to become a focal point for specialized training in offshore wind installations.

Built in cooperation with maritime simulation company VSTEP Simulation, the simulator achieved completed Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) in October 2023.

To be officially inaugurated on the April 1, 2024, the simulator will offer training programs targeting technical personnel and workboat crews, to improve essential skills for maneuvering, crew supply, and maintenance in offshore wind parks.

“This simulator is designed to replicate real-world scenarios, its advanced capabilities offer a comprehensive training experience.

“Also, its integration into the training center underscores NYK-Line's commitment to excellence in the offshore wind sector and aligns with Damen Services' dedication to delivering top-notch maritime solutions,” said Tsutomu Yokoyama, Executive Officer & Senior General Manager at NYK Energy Division.

“The strategic focus of this project is on expanding the offshore wind industry, an aim that fits seamlessly with Damen’s sustainability ambitions. It also looks to ensure a skilled workforce,” added Thomas Röwekamp, Regional Sales Director Asia Pacific at Damen.

The official opening of the Full Mission Bridge Simulator in Akita is said to mark a significant leap forward in elevating standards for training and human resource development within the offshore wind sector in the Asia Pacific region.

