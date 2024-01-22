Eni Joins Partnership to Develop Offshore Wind Projects in Spain

Eni-controlled company Plenitude has reached an agreement with BlueFloat Energy and Sener Renewable Investments to join their strategic partnership to advance the development of offshore wind projects in Spain.

The agreement with Plenitude bolsters the joint venture formed by BlueFloat and Sener Renewable Investments three years ago, creating a leading consortium in the offshore wind sector in Spain with a total portfolio of approximately 1.25 GW of floating offshore wind projects.

The projects span Galicia (Parque Nordés), Catalonia (Parc Tramuntana) and the Canary Islands (Parque Tarahal).

Plenitude shares the portfolio development approach applied by BlueFloat Energy and Sener Renewable Investments, which aspires to carefully integrate environmental and social considerations in the project design and embed the projects within the local communities.

In Spain, Plenitude manages 430 MW of solar PV and onshore wind power in operation, 1 GW of projects that are under construction, and more than 2 GW of projects in development.

“Thanks to this agreement, we strengthen our offshore wind portfolio and commitment in the renewables sector in Spain.

“We are glad to start this collaboration with BlueFloat and Sener Renewable Investments to contribute to the country's energy transition process, through an innovative and high-potential technological solution as floating offshore wind.

“Growth in the renewables sector is central to Plenitude's strategy, in line with the company's goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 and providing decarbonized energy to all its customers,” said Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude.