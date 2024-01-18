PGS Expands Seismic Survey in Egypt’s West Mediterranean

Norwegian offshore seismic survey firm PGS has started acquiring data on the EGY24 Nefertiti survey using the Ramform Hyperion vessel.

The 3D GeoStreamer survey is the latest in a series of PGS surveys offshore Egypt, expected to enable better understanding of shelfal and transform margin potential at the western extremity of Egypt’s offshore area.

EGY24 Nefertiti draws on the expertise of partner the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and the capabilities of PGS’ Ramform fleet and GeoStreamer broadband technology.

The survey location is near to the Sidi Barrani-1 well, and target reservoirs in the area are likely to be Sidi Barrani/Alam El Bueib Formation (Barremian age) sandstones and Middle Jurassic Khatatba Formation sandstones within structural traps.

The new dataset is relevant for companies seeking to establish a presence in the area and for existing operators aiming to refine their exploration strategies.

Early out data from the EGY24 Nefertiti survey are expected in late second quarter of 2024, and final prestack depth migration imaging results are expected before the end of the year, PGS said.