Saudi Arabia Unveils Oil Platform-Inspired Adventure Tourism Rig

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has launched the masterplan for THE RIG – a world-first adventure tourism destination to be built on an offshore platform in the Arabian Gulf.

The vision for THE RIG project is to redefine the sea sports and leisure experience while celebrating the legacy of Saudi Arabia's rich oil and gas heritage.

The project will be developed by PIF’s subsidiary the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), under its CEO Raed N. Bakhrji, who brings more than 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

It will span a gross floor area of over 300,000 square meters, located 40 km from the coastline, near Al Juraid Island and Berri Oil Field in the Arabian Gulf.

THE RIG will seek to attract over 900,000 annual visitors by 2032, appealing to a wide range of domestic, regional and international audiences, including adrenaline seekers, explorers, balanced holiday makers, and relaxation seekers.

The range of hospitality, leisure, entertainment and accommodation options provided by THE RIG will include three hotels totaling 800 rooms, along with 11 restaurants, an extreme sports and adventure park, a world-class marina, and helipads.

THE RIG will feature a wide variety of water activities, including a diving center, in addition to an amusement park, splash park, an E-sports center, an immersive theater and multi-purpose arena.

The project is in line with PIF's strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives of contributing to the growth of the tourism sector, directly and indirectly contributing to employment opportunities, and diversifying the economy.