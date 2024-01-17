BP Appoints Murray Auchincloss as New CEO

BP has appointed Murray Auchincloss as its chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Murray, who has been interim CEO since September 2023, will continue as a member of the BP board.

His appointment has been made following a robust and competitive search process, carried out by the board over the past four months with support from international search advisers. This included detailed consideration of a range of candidates, including external to bp.

“Since September, BP’s board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process to identify BP’s next CEO, considering a number of high-caliber candidates in detail. The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP,” said Helge Lund, chair of BP said.

“It’s an honor to lead BP – this is a great company with great people. Our strategy – from international oil company to integrated energy company, or IOC to IEC – does not change. I’m convinced about the significant value we can create.

“Now, more than ever, our focus must remain on delivery – operating safely and efficiently, executing with discipline, and always focusing on returns. This is how we will deliver real benefits for our customers and other stakeholders and continue to grow long-term value for bp’s shareholders,” said Murray Auchincloss.