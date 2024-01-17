Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP Appoints Murray Auchincloss as New CEO

Murray Auchincloss (Credit: BP)
Murray Auchincloss (Credit: BP)

BP has appointed Murray Auchincloss as its chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Murray, who has been interim CEO since September 2023, will continue as a member of the BP board. 

His appointment has been made following a robust and competitive search process, carried out by the board over the past four months with support from international search advisers. This included detailed consideration of a range of candidates, including external to bp. 

“Since September, BP’s board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process to identify BP’s next CEO, considering a number of high-caliber candidates in detail. The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP,” said Helge Lund, chair of BP said.

“It’s an honor to lead BP – this is a great company with great people. Our strategy – from international oil company to integrated energy company, or IOC to IEC – does not change. I’m convinced about the significant value we can create.

“Now, more than ever, our focus must remain on delivery – operating safely and efficiently, executing with discipline, and always focusing on returns. This is how we will deliver real benefits for our customers and other stakeholders and continue to grow long-term value for bp’s shareholders,” said Murray Auchincloss.

People Industry News Activity Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© Destina / Adobe Stock

Oil Prices Rise Over 2.5% After US-UK Strikes in Yemen
DeepSea Mira (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

TotalEnergies Increases Share in Southern Africa’s Oil...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’ Contract from BP in Gulf of Mexico

TechnipFMC Gets ‘Significant’

BP Appoints Murray Auchincloss as New CEO

BP Appoints Murray Auchincloss

Guyana Expects $2.4 Billion in Oil Revenue in 2024 as Output Rises

Guyana Expects $2.4 Billion in

Norway Offers 24 Companies Ownership Interest for Oil and Gas Licenses

Norway Offers 24 Companies Own

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine