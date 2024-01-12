Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ExxonMobil’s Prosperity FPSO Achieves Background Flare in 39 Days

(Creidt: ExxonMobil Guyana)
(Creidt: ExxonMobil Guyana)

ExxonMobil Guyana has unveiled that the Prosperity floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, used in the Payara project, achieved background flare in 39 days, ahead of the 60-day target.

Achieved ahead of schedule outlined in the project’s environmental permit, the accomplishment marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to efficient and environmentally responsible offshore operations.

Like the Liza projects, the Payara project design eliminates routine flaring by using produced gas to power the FPSO and reinjecting the rest of the gas into the reservoir to improve oil recovery, thereby reducing emissions.

“Delivering ahead of expectation underscores the value of the lessons learned from our previous projects, which we applied meticulously to Payara’s start-up. We are committed to delivering results that build on our track record of operational excellence,” said Alistair Routledge, ExxonMobil Guyana President.

The Payara project, which began production on November 14, is currently producing more than 180,000 barrels of oil per day.

It is on track to reach its initial production capacity of 220,000 barrels per day during the first quarter, ExxonMobil Guyana said.

Total production from the first three Stabroek block projects is currently over 550,000 barrels per day and expected to reach more than 600,000 barrels per day later this year.

ExxonMobil Guyana operates the Stabroek Block and holds 45% interest. Hess Guyana Exploration holds 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana holds 25% interest.

