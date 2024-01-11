Global Energy Group Gets Subsea 7 Contract for Aker BP's North Sea Field

Global Energy Group (GEG) has secured a contract from Subsea7 to fabricate subsea spools and anode sled structure for the East Kameleon project, an Aker BP North Sea field development.

The work will be executed from the Port of Nigg, a multi-user energy facility in the Cromarty Firth, featuring some of the UK’s largest construction and assembly shops, as well as laydown areas adjacent to deep-water quaysides.

"We are pleased to partner with Subsea7 to produce vital subsea components and sustaining the Port of Nigg's influential role in supporting the offshore energy industry.

"At GEG we recognize the important role that the industry has in the global drive towards a sustainable future and the overall energy transition. We are committed to delivering this project with a focus on innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility,” said Dave MacKay, General Manager of GEG Fabrication.

East Kameleon is part of the Alvheim field (PL203), together with the Kneler, Boa, and Kameleon, as well as the Viper-Kobra structures and Gekko discoveries. The PL 203 is also host to other developments in the area. PL203 license owners are Aker BP (operator), ConocoPhillips Scandinavia AS and Lundin Energy Norway AS.