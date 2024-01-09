Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
All Turbines from Vattenfall’s Danish Offshore Wind Farm Now Supplying Power

Vesterhav Syd offshore wind farm (Credit: Vattenfall)
Vesterhav Syd offshore wind farm (Credit: Vattenfall)

Every single turbine at Vattenfall’s 168 MW offshore wind farm Vesterhav Syd has now delivered power to the Danish electricity grid.

The offshore wind farm is now completely connected to the Danish power grid, following the supply of power from the first turbines back in November 2023.

Since then, the remaining turbines have been linked to the grid one by one. All of the 20 turbines installed at the offshore wind farm have now been connected and are delivering fossil free energy to 170.000 Danish households.

“At Vattenfall, we are always happy when we finish an offshore wind farm and thereby contribute to fossil freedom. This time, we allow ourselves to be even more happy, since there is a cold winter in Denmark and Northern Europe where fossil-free and reliable electricity is of the essence,” said Mathilde Damsgaard, project director for Vesterhav Syd and Nord at Vattenfall.

In 2016, Vattenfall won the tender for Vesterhav Syd with a historically low strike price of 47.5 Danish øre per kWh. Vesterhav Syd’s 20 wind turbines were erected from July to September 2023.

Vattenfall is also operating Vesterhav Nord offshore wind farm approximately 80 kilometers from the southern twin.

The company expects to connect Vesterhav North to the grid during the first quarter of 2024.

Combined, the Vesterhav Syd and Vesterhav Nord offshore wind farms will generate fossil-free electricity equivalent to the consumption of more than 350.000 Danish households

