Giant HVDC Offshore Wind Converter Platform Checks In to Aibel's Yard

DolWin epsilon HVDC platform (Credit: Øyvind Sætre / Aibel)
The DolWin epsilon HVDC offshore wind converter platform has arrived to Aibel’s yard in Norway for final electrical outfitting and commissioning.

After more than two months on a journey from Seatrium’s shipyard in Singapore, the DolWin epsilon offshore wind converter platform has entered the strait outside Aibel’s yard in Haugesund.

In the next couple of days, the platform will be floated off the Mighty Servant 1 transport vessel from Boskalis and placed at quayside, according to Aibel.

After that, Aibel and partner Hitachi Energy will start the final installation of electrical equipment and commissioning.

DolWin epsilon is expected to leave Haugesund in summer 2024 heading for the German North Sea and delivery to the client, the Dutch-German transmission operator TenneT. Its final destination will be the DolWin cluster in the German North Sea.

The platform is designed with a lifespan of 30 years and can convert approximately 900 MW of electricity, capable of powering over 1.1 million households.

