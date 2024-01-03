Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lufeng Oilfields Phase II Commences Production

Weizhou 12-1 Oilfield (Source: CNOOC)

CNOOC has announced that the Lufeng Oilfields Phase II Development Project has commenced production.

The project is located in the eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 136 meters. It consists of the Lufeng 8-1 Oilfield, Lufeng 9-2 Oilfield and Lufeng 14-8 Oilfield.

One new drilling platform has been built and 14 development wells are planned to be put into production, including 13 production wells and one water-injection well.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 22,600 barrels of crude oil per day in 2025.

CNOOC Limited holds 100% interest in this project and acts as the operator.

Offshore Oil Production

