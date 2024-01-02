Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DOF Secures $60M Contract for Work on Gas Field Offshore Philippines

Skandi Hawk MPSV (Credit: DOF Group)
Prime Energy has extended the contract for DOF’s multipurpose supply vessel (MPSV) Skandi Hawk for work on the Malampaya gas field offshore Philippines.

The contract has been extended to the end of 2027, according to Norwegian vessel owner DOF.

DOF has been providing MPSV and subsea services to Prime Energy (formerly Shell Philippines Exploration) in support of the Malampaya gas field operations offshore Philippines since April 2015 and subsea support and inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services for 13 years prior to that.

An agreement has now been reached to extend the existing contract including project management and engineering services, subsea IRM services and the MPSV Skandi Hawk from February 2024.

Mons Aase, CEO of DOF, said: “This is a substantial contract extension with an estimated value of over $60M. It builds on the successful partnership between our team in APAC with Prime Energy and the Malampaya field since production commenced and we look forward to continuing to support Prime Energy in the years to come.”

