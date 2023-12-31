Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Says Sepetiba FPSO Starts Production

(Photo: SBM Offshore
(Photo: SBM Offshore

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras' Sepetiba floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit started production on Sunday, the oil giant said in a securities filing.

Sepetiba, which has been chartered from SBM and installed at the Mero oilfield in the pre-salt of the Santos Basin, has the capacity to produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and a daily 12 million cubic meters of gas, Petrobras said.

Sepetiba is the third production unit installed by the company at the Mero oilfield, where it still plans to add two other units. Mero's current output totals around 230,000 bpd, according to the Brazilian firm.

Petrobras operates and holds a 38.6% stake in the Mero oilfield. The remaining stakeholders are Shell, TotalEnergies, China's CNPC, CNOOC and PPSA.


(Reuters - Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Mark Porter)

Energy Activity FPSO Production South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Pioneering Spirit and Oceanic vessels (Credit: Allseas)

Pioneering Spirit Kicks Off Pipelay Ops for BP’s LNG...
FPSO Cidade de Santos (Credit MODEC)

Enauta Buys Cidade de Santos FPSO

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Petrobras Says Sepetiba FPSO Starts Production

Petrobras Says Sepetiba FPSO S

Vestas Selected as Preferred Supplier for South Korea’s 390MW Offshore Wind Farm

Vestas Selected as Preferred S

Northland and Gentari Shake Hands for 1GW Offshore Wind Partnership in Taiwan

Northland and Gentari Shake Ha

Esgian: New Contracts, Drilling Activities and Rig Moves Across the World

Esgian: New Contracts, Drillin

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine