Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

All Clear for Fincantieri’s Acquisition of Remazel Engineering

Credit: Timon - stock.adobe.com
Credit: Timon - stock.adobe.com

Advanced Technology Industrial Group, a company controlled by Alpha Private Equity, has reached an agreement for the sale of 100% of Remazel Engineering to Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri.

The anticipated completion of the transaction, expected in the first quarter of 2024, will result in Remazel becoming part of Fincantieri.

The integration will combine Remazel's engineering and technological expertise in the offshore energy sector with Fincantieri's strategic vision, propelling the Italian shipbuilder's advancements in the realm of energy transition, according to the companies.

Remazel is developing tailored systems for handling, lifting and anchoring, as well as launch and recovery solutions for subsea vessels. Its solutions are employed not only in the oil and gas sector but also in the rapidly expanding offshore wind market, and other areas of energy transition.

In 2022, Remazel achieved revenues exceeding $110 million and employed a skilled workforce of over 160 professionals.

Edoardo Lanzavecchia, Managing Partner at Alpha Private Equity, said: “The acquisition by Fincantieri heralds a new era of growth for Remazel, as it aligns itself with a formidable industrial shareholder possessing solid operational and financial capabilities. This alliance is poised to amplify and foster significant industrial and commercial synergies. We eagerly anticipate observing the future development of the company and the progression of its journey alongside the new shareholder.”

Andrea Rosa, CEO of Remazel Engineering, added: “This is good news for Remazel and for the offshore technology market, in particular for the energy transition.”

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Neptune Energy’s Q13a-A platform (Credit: PosHYdon project)

Netherlands Joins PosHYdon Offshore Green Hydrogen Pilot
First OSP at Moray West offshore wind farm (Credit: OW Ocean Winds UK)

Boskalis Completes Installation of First OSP for 882MW...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Island Offshore Lines Up Long-term Work for Island Condor

Island Offshore Lines Up Long-

Seas of Change: Ports at the Forefront of Energy Transition

Seas of Change: Ports at the F

Shell Restarts LNG Loadings from Prelude

Shell Restarts LNG Loadings fr

TGS Wraps Up 410-Day OBN Survey Campaign Offshore Guyana

TGS Wraps Up 410-Day OBN Surve

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine