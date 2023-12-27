Prysmian Commissions Inter-Array Cable System at French Offshore Wind Farm

Prysmian Group has commissioned the inter-array cable system for the Fécamp offshore wind farm, located in the English Channel, offshore France.

The Fécamp offshore wind farm is composed of 71 wind turbines with a total capacity of nearly 500MW.

It will be able to generate clean electricity equivalent to the power needs of over 770,000 people.

Prysmian had secured this project in 2020 with a contract awarded by EDF Renewables and its partners.

Asso.subsea was contracted by Prysmian Group to execute the seabed preparation, installation and protection works for the cables. The company completed the assignment using the recently converted cable laying vessel Ariadne and the trenching support vessels Athena and Argo, both equipped with the latest version of the AssoTrencher IV burial tools.

“This important project marks a further significant milestone for Prysmian, being one of the first large-scale offshore wind farms located in France, in which the group has full EPCI responsibility for the inter-array supply and installation contract,” said Alberto Boffelli, Chief Operating Officer Projects BU, Prysmian Group.

As a one-stop shop service provider, Prysmian was responsible for the design, manufacture, installation, burial, termination and testing of a total of 118 km of 33 kV submarine cables with 630mm2 cross-sections and both aluminum and copper cores to connect the 71 wind turbines with a capacity of 7MW each to the offshore substation.

Prysmian also offered its strategic expertise and extended ability to provide a complex and complete installation solution, whilst ensuring a tighter control over the entire supply chain, added Boffelli.