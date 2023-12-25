Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Borgland Dolphin Drilling Rig Finds Work Offshore UK

Borgland Dolphin drilling rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)
Borgland Dolphin drilling rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has signed a letter of intent for a 500-day drilling campaign with an undisclosed operator in the UK.

The 500-day drilling campaign will employ semi-submersible rig Borgland Dolphin.

The drilling campaign is planned to start directly after the firm contract period with EnQuest, announced in November.

The contract value includes an upfront cash payment and a fixed day rate.

With this announcement, Borgland Dolphin has backlog throughout 2025 and 2026, plus further options with schedule flexibility, Dolphin Drilling informed.

