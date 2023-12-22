Petrobras Contracts Seadrill Drillship Pair

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill on Friday announced that Petrobras has awarded 1,064-day fixed-term contracts to each of the West Auriga and the West Polaris in Brazil.

The contracts are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 and represent total contract value of approximately $1.1 billion, inclusive of additional services and mobilization fees, Seadrill said. The West Auriga and the West Polaris will transition to Seadrill from the existing third-party managers before undertaking the campaigns with Petrobras.

Simon Johnson, Seadrill’s president and CEO, said, “We have secured long-term contracts for the West Auriga and the West Polaris alongside our four high-specification drillships already working in Brazil. Petrobras are an important and longstanding customer for Seadrill. We are excited to expand our contractual relationship with them and increase our rig count in this key geography.”

West Polaris and West Auriga are sixth and seventh generation ultra-deepwater drillships respectively, both built by Samsung in South Korea.