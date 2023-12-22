Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras Contracts Seadrill Drillship Pair

West Auriga (Photo: Seadrill)
West Auriga (Photo: Seadrill)

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill on Friday announced that Petrobras has awarded 1,064-day fixed-term contracts to each of the West Auriga and the West Polaris in Brazil.

The contracts are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2024 and represent total contract value of approximately $1.1 billion, inclusive of additional services and mobilization fees, Seadrill said. The West Auriga and the West Polaris will transition to Seadrill from the existing third-party managers before undertaking the campaigns with Petrobras.

Simon Johnson, Seadrill’s president and CEO, said, “We have secured long-term contracts for the West Auriga and the West Polaris alongside our four high-specification drillships already working in Brazil. Petrobras are an important and longstanding customer for Seadrill. We are excited to expand our contractual relationship with them and increase our rig count in this key geography.”

West Polaris and West Auriga are sixth and seventh generation ultra-deepwater drillships respectively, both built by Samsung in South Korea.

Drilling Activity South America

Related Offshore News

FPSO Cidade de Santos (Credit MODEC)

Enauta Buys Cidade de Santos FPSO
Credit: Noble Corporation

Noble Gets Petrobras Contract for Drilling Services...

Insight

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes Mean for Offshore Wind?

What Do MARAD Title XI Changes

Video

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the

Current News

Petrobras Contracts Seadrill Drillship Pair

Petrobras Contracts Seadrill D

Great Lakes' MARAD Title XI Financing Application Completed

Great Lakes' MARAD Title XI Fi

Ecowende Orders 52 Vestas Turbines for Offshore Wind Farm in Netherlands

Ecowende Orders 52 Vestas Turb

Capital Product Partners Move Forward with $3.1B Acquisition of 11 LNG Carriers

Capital Product Partners Move

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine