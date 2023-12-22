Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Enauta Buys Cidade de Santos FPSO

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has bought FPSO Cidade de Santos platform from MODEC, following the acquisition of the Uruguá and Tambaú fields in Santos Basin.

The transaction for the FPSO, capable of processing 350 million cubic feet per day of gas, 25,000 barrels of oil per day, and has a storage capacity of approximately 700,000 barrels, amounts to $48.5 million.

The natural gas processed in the FPSO is delivered through an 18-inch gas pipeline to the Mexilhão field 170 km from Urugua.

The FPSO is installed in 1,300 m in water depth approximately 160 km from Rio de Janeiro city.

The purchase is related to Enauta’s acquisition of Uruguá and Tambaú fields from Petrobras in a $35 million deal.


