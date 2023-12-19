Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea 7 Extends Contract with BP for North Sea Assets

MPV Normand Subsea (Credit: Subsea 7)
MPV Normand Subsea (Credit: Subsea 7)

Offshore services firm Subsea 7 has extended an existing frame agreement with BP for subsea construction, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services across the oil and gas major’s North Sea assets.

This is the latest extension since the original frame agreement began in 1998, Subsea 7 said.

Under the terms of the two-year extension to the end of 2025, Subsea 7 will provide an IRM, survey and light construction vessel, complete with work class and observation class remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV), capable of performing inspection, survey, intervention, subsea construction and emergency response services.

Project management and engineering work will continue to be managed from Subsea 7’s office in Aberdeen, the company confirmed.

Steve Wisely, Senior Vice President for Subsea 7 UK & Global Inspection, Repair and Maintenance, said: “We are immensely proud of the safe and effective IRM services we have executed for bp for 25 years across its west of Shetland assets.

“Supporting BP in what is notably one of the harshest offshore environments, has significantly contributed to the expansive deep-water project delivery expertise that we offer across the globe.”

The worth of the contract extension is in the $50 million to $150 million range.

Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

CSV Skandi Hercules (Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Set to Bring in $30M From Two New Projects
The Noble Resilient jack-up drilling rig used by Shell at Pensacola (Credit: Maersk Drilling)

Shell and Deltic Greenlight Pensacola Appraisal Well

Insight

COP28 Plan to Triple Renewables is Doable, But Not Easy

COP28 Plan to Triple Renewable

Video

AMETEK LMS – Magnetrol Genesis Multiphase Detector

AMETEK LMS – Magnetrol Genesis

Current News

Shell Makes FID for Sparta Development in Gulf of Mexico

Shell Makes FID for Sparta Dev

ING to Ditch Upstream Oil and Gas by 2040

ING to Ditch Upstream Oil and

Exmar Announces Leadership Change

Exmar Announces Leadership Cha

NTSB Recommends Pipeline Operators Implement Safety Management Systems

NTSB Recommends Pipeline Opera

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine