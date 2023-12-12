Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Transocean Inks $251m Semisub Contract

Transocean Barents (File photo: Transocean)
Offshore drilling contractor Transocean on Tuesday announced its harsh environment semisubmersible drilling rig Transocean Barents has secured a contract from Romanian integrated oil company OMV Petrom in the Romanian Black Sea.

Expected to commence in the first quarter of 2025, the program is for a minimum of 540 days at a rate of $465,000 per day, excluding additional services, Transocean said. For each day over 540 days, including the two option periods, the operating dayrate will be $480,000.

The company said it estimates the contract will contribute approximately $251 million to its backlog, excluding full compensation for mobilization and a demobilization fee. 

Transocean Barents is a Aker H-6e Semi-submersible built by Aker Kvaerner Stord.

Offshore Engineer Magazine