Shelf Drilling Bags Contract in Vietnam

Offshore drilling contractor Shelf Drilling reports one of its jack-up rigs has secured a contract award with PetroVietnam Domestic Exploration Production Operating Company Limited (PVEP POC).

The firm term of the contract is approximately 16 months, and the total estimated contract value for the firm period is approximately $73 million, Shelf Drilling said.

The Shelf Drilling Perseverance rig will shortly commence mobilization to Southeast Asia, and the planned start-up of operations with PVEP POC in Vietnam is Q3 2024.

The rig is a Friede & Goldman JU-2000E 400-foot jack-up drilling unit.