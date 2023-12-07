Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
DEME, FARIA to Explore Offshore Wind Farms in Greece

DEME and Greek renewable energy developer and independent power producer FARIA Renewables have signed a cooperation agreement to explore opportunities and co-develop offshore wind farms in Greece.

Offshore wind technology is viewed as crucial for achieving global goals towards zero emissions. In support of these goals, the Greek government recently announced the draft ‘National Offshore Wind Farms Development Program’ which is overseen by the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (HEREMA). The program defines eligible Organised Development Areas and estimates a capacity of approximately 4.9 GW of offshore wind projects that can be developed in the mid-term (up to 2030-2032), excluding the marine area between Evros-Samothraki which is designated for pilot offshore wind farm projects. As well as this, the programme estimates that a capacity of around 12.4 GW could be developed in the longer term (after 2030-2032).

