Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SubseaPartner Inks North Sea Offshore Contract

Image courtesy SubseaPartner
Image courtesy SubseaPartner

Norwegian Diving Contractor, SubseaPartner, won a contract for the 2024 season, work awarded by OceanInstaller for end-client Vår Energi as part of the Balder Future Project.

The first phase of work encompasses engineering, planning, design, fabrication, and commissioning of a new diver launch and recovery system. The second phase is surface-supplied diving operations to finalize the hook-up of the Jotun FPSO in the North Sea.

Currently stationed at Rosenberg in Stavanger, the FPSO is undergoing preparations for re-installation between the Balder FPU and the Ringhorne platform during summer 2024. The launch and recovery system for divers will be installed inside the FPSO, enabling diving operations
inside the turret. The turret mooring system, integral to the Jotun FPSO hull, includes a bearing system facilitating the rotation of the FPSO around the turret. During the hook-up, a large team of skilled divers will be engaged in connecting and tensioning mooring lines, as well as cutting and recovering excess mooring chains from within the turret.

Technology People North Sea Industry News FPSO Norway Ocean News Contract

Related Offshore News

Image courtesy Source Galileo and Odfjell Oceanwind

Japan's Kansai Joins Floating Offshore Wind Project in...
“DNV is committed to advancing CCUS value chains by providing assurance to projects and stakeholders. We help minimize risk, ensure safety, and enhance investor appeal, ultimately accelerating the deployment of this critical technology. I am delighted that Jamie has taken on the leadership role in this area of our business, to underscore the urgency of deploying CCUS more rapidly to significantly reduce CO2 emissions,” said Lucy Craig, Senior Vice President and Director of Growth, Innovation an

Burrows Tapped to Lead DNV CCUS Unit

Insight

Investors Bet Against OPEC+ Raising Oil Prices

Investors Bet Against OPEC+ Ra

Video

AMETEK LMS – Magnetrol Genesis Multiphase Detector

AMETEK LMS – Magnetrol Genesis

Current News

US Gives Final Nod to Rhode Island's $1.5 Billion Offshore Wind Farm

US Gives Final Nod to Rhode Is

TDI-Brooks Completes Seismic Program Off Trinidad

TDI-Brooks Completes Seismic P

Chevron Boosts Project Spending by 11% for 2024

Chevron Boosts Project Spendin

Talos Sees 'Immaterial' Impact in Q4 from Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill

Talos Sees 'Immaterial' Impact

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine