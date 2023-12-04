Offshore Wind: Great Lakes Awarded Another Rock Install Job

U.S.-based dredging and marine services company Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation on Monday announced it has been awarded a third rock installation contract to perform subsea rock cable protection on an offshore wind project off the East Coast of the United States. The project remains subject to the client’s final investment decision (FID).

Great Lakes will use the first Jones Act compliant subsea rock installation vessel, the Acadia, currently under construction at Philly Shipyard in the U.S. to execute the project. The project scope includes procurement of rock from our U.S. supply chain, transportation to and from the project site, and subsea installation of the rock to support the wind farm's infrastructure. Operations on the project are expected to commence in 2025 and are expected to continue into 2026.

The company’s prior contracts have been for subsea rock installation for foundation stabilization, and this contract represents a new utilization for its planned vessel.

Lasse Petterson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Great Lakes, said, “This project award further confirms Great Lakes’ ambition and leadership to support the emerging U.S. offshore wind industry and we look forward to expanding our participation in this market over the coming years."

Eleni Beyko, Senior Vice President, Offshore Wind at Great Lakes, said, “This award further solidifies Great Lakes’ entry into the U.S. offshore wind market with another major project award. We are pleased to support the United States in building a more sustainable future and to continue to mature and enable our U.S. rock supply chains. Our goal remains to contribute to building the U.S. offshore wind industry, while creating local employment and U.S. economic activity.”