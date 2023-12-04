Ørsted Breaks Ground on Carbon Capture Project

Ørsted is embarking on the construction of two carbon capture (CCS) facilities designed to capture and store carbon emissions from the woodchip-fired Asnæs Power Station in Kalundborg and the straw-fired unit at Avedøre Power Station in Greater Copenhagen, representing Denmark's first full-scale carbon capture project.

It is expected that the carbon capture project, which was awarded a 20-year contract by the Danish Energy Agency in May 2023, will capture 430,000 tonnes of biogenic CO2 annually from the two combined heat and power plants starting from early 2026. The capture and storage of carbon from straw- and woodchip-fired power stations remove CO2 from the atmosphere, making a substantial contribution to Denmark's climate targets for 2025 and 2030.

Ørsted hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on December 4. 2023, at Avedøre Power Station to celebrate the commencement of construction of Denmark's first full-scale carbon capture project.

Fast Facts about the ‘Ørsted Kalundborg CO2 Hub’ project: