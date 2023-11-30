Strohm Receives Qualification for Deepwater TCP Flowline

Thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) technology company, Strohm, has had a Statement of Qualified Technology issued by DNV for its six-inch EGF-PE pipe, as per the DNV-ST-F119 standard, for its use as a flowline or jumper in deep waters.

It is the first time the verification body has granted an accreditation of this kind, which Strohm says is testament to the reliability and robustness of TCP under challenging operating conditions.

The milestone is the result of a rigorous program executed across several years in Brazil. Initial trials got underway in 2018 aimed at applications typical of the region’s post-salt deepwater fields, most of which require pipes connected to FPSOs to be produced.

Almost 40 tests were carried out on Strohm’s subsea flowlines – based on a product design life of 30 years - with changing loads at various temperatures.

Compared to steel pipes, TCP is a strong, spoolable, lightweight and non-corrosive technology, making it ideal for deepwater operations, says Strohm. As well as being 100% recyclable, it is installed using small vessels or subsea pallets, significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

Ramon Rojas, Program Manager for Strohm, said: “A huge amount of work has gone into the development of our TCP, so on a personal level it is brilliant to get this qualification from DNV over the line. This is a landmark for Strohm and yet further evidence of the benefits of our game-changing solution. Our TCP is already in use around the world with an established and growing track record; this third-party accreditation is a further guarantee to operators that our product performs as predicted.

“Going forward it will help to further build industry confidence in TCP as a reliable and effective tool for offshore energy operations. It is the results of years of hard work from our employees at Strohm and demonstrates that we are able to accurately predict the behavior of our pipelines.”

DNV’s Statement of Qualified Technology also assures Strohm’s TCP Flowlines for use in adjacent energy applications, like hydrogen and carbon sequestration.

“Strohm’s 6-inch EGF-PE pipe went through very extensive reviewing and witnessing by our Technology Centre in Oslo, and DNV is pleased to be able to provide Strohm with a Statement of Qualified Technology. The Statement of Qualified Technology is based on our standard DNV-ST-F119, which is intended to build trust and confidence in TCPs being safe and reliable for use in offshore service,” said Philippe Noury, Principal Engineer, Energy Systems at DNV.



