NOV Launches Floating Wind Installation Vessel Concept

NOV has unveiled a new installation vessel concept design tailored specifically for the unique challenges of the emerging floating offshore wind sector.

Floating wind farms are often farther offshore, in deeper waters and in harsher environments, therefore requiring new and robust installation strategies.

According to NOV, its new floating wind installation vessel (FWIV) concept—part of GustoMSC's Enhydra offshore wind support vessel series—is designed to operate safely, effectively and longer in the harshest environments and deep waters. Its modular and integrated design enables the installation and hookup of various floater types, mooring systems and dynamic cables.

This FWIV concept results from collaborations that span not only NOV's marine and construction business unit but also input from offshore wind developers, EPIC contractors and specialist original equipment manufacturers, NOV said. The GustoMSC vessel design offers a flexible deck layout- and specific provisions for mission equipment integration, including electric subsea cranes from lifting and handling and Remacut cable-lay systems.

(Image: NOV)

NOV said it believes the nascent floating wind market presents one of the greatest renewable energy resource opportunities of the next decade. Many regions around the world including Europe, Asia and the Americas including the U.S.—particularly the West Coast—offer vast potential. By ensuring compliance with all relevant regional requirements, including the U.S. Jones Act, NOV has expanded the potential scope of the local supply chain for the Enhydra FWIV, making it possible to build the vessel at shipyards across the globe.

(Image: NOV)