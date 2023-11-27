Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Octopus Energy Buys Stake in UK Offshore Wind Farm

(Image: Orsted)
(Image: Orsted)

Britain's Octopus Energy has bought a 12.5% stake in the 660 megawatt (MW) Walney Extension offshore wind farm in the Irish Sea from a group of Danish pension funds, it said on Monday.

Octopus bought the stake from AIP Management, the investment manager for Danish pension funds PKA and PFA, it said without providing financial details of the transaction.

Walney Extension is operated by Denmark's Orsted, which holds a 50% stake. It has been operational since 2018, producing enough power for nearly 600,000 homes.

The latest investment was made through the 3 billion pound ($3.7 billion) Octopus Energy Offshore Wind fund the company launched this month.

Octopus Energy already holds stakes in British offshore wind farms Hornsea One and Lincs. It is also expanding its global investments in the technology globally with deals in Europe and Asia.


($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; Editing by David Goodman)

Industry News Offshore Wind Europe Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: BINGJHEN/AdobeStock

BP, Corio Plan to Invest Over $1B in South Korea wind...
(Image: Diverse Marine)

Shipbuilder Diverse Marine Launches Client Finance and...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

NOAA is Hiring Mariners

NOAA is Hiring Mariners

Current News

UK Offshore Wind and CCS Colocation Projects Underway

UK Offshore Wind and CCS Coloc

Environmentalists Ask Court to Block Development of Three North Sea Fields

Environmentalists Ask Court to

NOV Launches Floating Wind Installation Vessel Concept

NOV Launches Floating Wind Ins

KenzFigee Secures Contract from Aker Solutions

KenzFigee Secures Contract fro

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine