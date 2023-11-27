Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
BOA Reveals Plans for Next Generation Semi-Submersible Barges

Images courtesy of BOA.

BOA has revealed its in-house design for future semi-submersible heavy lift barges it says is capable of handling the future requirements from any industry or segments regarding heavy loads, large footprints and extreme submersing depths.

The versatile design and unique features of the barge makes it highly suitable for load-out/float-off operations, transport of vessels, platforms, rigs and heavy cargo, drydocking operations, salvage operations, platform for construction and installation and for decommissioning.

Key features of the new design:
– Dimensions 166×73,38×9,15m
– Submersing depth 31,65m (22.5m water above barge deck)
– Deadweight abt. 75,000t
– Deck strength 35t/m2
– Ballasting capacity 20,000m3/hr
– four x removable floatation towers
– Hybrid operation battery/generators/shore power

BOA are targeting the selection of shipyard within 2024 with the first barge in operation in 2026.




